Car crash into Holyrood home causes extensive damage but no serious injuries

The vehicle, driven by an elderly woman, had veered off the main road through town, slammed into a boulder and brick wall next to the home and pushed the huge rock inside under the vehicle.The incident caused extensive damage as it left a huge gaping hole in the house. In the previous crash, the vehicle sideswiped the front of the house and crashed into a front porch.

He had also erected the brick wall and had the boulder put in place at the corner of the house in an effort to prevent another incident. The RCMP says the elderly woman did not suffer any significant injuries, there were no signs of impairment and are continuing to investigate the incident.

Passersby lend assistance after a vehicle has crashed into a Holyrood home Wednesday afternoon. Contributed

