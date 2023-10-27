Car collides with 800-pound object that fell off semi-truck: Smoky Lake RCMP

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.On Oct. 26, at 7:27 p.m., Smoky Lake RCMP responded to a serious motor vehicle collision involving a vehicle and a large heavy metal object.Smoky Lake RCMP are investigating a serious crash involving a car and a large heavy metal object that flew off the back of a semi-truck.

Mounties say on Thursday at 7:27 p.m., an anchor drive case, which is used to drill holes with an excavator and estimated to weigh around 800 pounds, fell off the flat deck of a semi-truck and onto the roadway.The car hit the large object and the driver lost control of the vehicle. The collision caused significant front-end damage to the car.Smoky Lake RCMP responded to a serious motor vehicle collision Thursday involving a vehicle and a large heavy metal object.

