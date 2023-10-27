Capping international students would be like ‘surgery with a hammer:’ minister

told Global News on Friday, adding that a cap is not in the cards. However, he said he reserves the right to impose such a cap in the future.“We won’t be imposing a cap. I think we are looking at a little more surgical approach to a problem that has branched out into many areas of complexity, including fraud,” Miller told Global News in an interview.

“I reserve the right to use it if things don’t go well over the next year, because it could be a tool ultimately that we have to use or use caps within the distinctions and categories of institutions that we see are perhaps behaving poorly,” he said.

Miller was in Brampton, Ont. on Friday to announce changes to Canada’s international student program targeting fraud. Starting Dec. 1, post-secondary designated learning institutions will be required to confirm every applicant’s letter of acceptance directly with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada. headtopics.com

Miller told Global News that the criteria for recognized institutions will include providing mental health services as well as affordable housing for international students. Migrant Workers Alliance for Change (MWAC) welcomed the new enhanced verification system, but they said more measures were needed to protect migrant students who fall prey to fraud.

