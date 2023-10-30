Capitals Extend Win Streak with Victory over Sharks

Dylan Strome and Evgeny Kuznetsov also scored, Alex Ovechkin had two assists, and the Capitals have their longest win streak since also winning three straight last December. Darcy Kuemper stopped 30 shots.

Luke Kunin scored for San Jose and Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 39 saves. The Sharks fell to 0-7-2 and have lost 15 straight dating back to last season. San Jose came out with urgency and piled on the pressure to start the game after being shut out in their previous two outings. Kunin finally ended the Sharks' 163-minute, 10-second scoreless streak, crashing the net and burying a rebound at the left post to open the scoring at 11:40 of the first period. It marked the seventh time in eight games that Washington gave up the first goal.Strome's shot through traffic tied the score at 2:18 of the third.

Wilson put the Capitals ahead with 4:45 remaining as he crashed the net sent a shot off Sharks defenseman Kyle Burroughs and in. It was Wilson's second of the season and gave him 300 points for his career. It also extended his point streak to four games.Sharks: Return home to host Vancouver on Thursday night. headtopics.com

Summerside Capitals Extend Winning Streak with Victory over Pictou County CrushersThe Summerside D. Alex MacDonald Ford Western Capitals secured their sixth consecutive win in the Maritime Junior Hockey League (MHL) by defeating the Pictou County Crushers 7-5. The Capitals dominated the game with a 52-20 shots-on-goal advantage and improved their league-leading record to 9-1-3-1. Read more ⮕

Wild and Capitals Battle to a 2-2 TieMinnesota's third-period goal secured a point in a 2-2 tie against Washington. Ovechkin's goal was overturned, but he still extended his point streak to five games. Kuemper made 39 saves for the Wild. Read more ⮕

Rangers Extend Winning Streak with 4-1 Victory over CanucksAdam Fox and Mika Zibanejad lead the Rangers to a 4-1 win over the Canucks, extending their winning streak to four games. Fox scored on a two-man advantage, while Zibanejad contributed with two assists. Vancouver tied the game with a power-play goal, but the Rangers took advantage of penalty trouble to secure the victory. The Rangers' strong defensive performance marks a franchise record of allowing one or fewer goals in their first five games of the season. Read more ⮕

Joe Thornton Announces Retirement After 24-Year NHL CareerJoe Thornton, one of the game's top playmakers, has officially retired from the NHL after a 24-year career. The 44-year-old made the announcement through a video released by the San Jose Sharks , expressing his love for the game and gratitude towards those who supported him. Thornton, the No. 1 overall pick in 1997, had his greatest success with the Sharks , playing 15 seasons with the team. He finishes his career with 1,109 assists and 430 goals in 1,714 regular season games. Read more ⮕

