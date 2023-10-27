Cape Breton Regional Police patrol downtown Sydney

SaltWire's Atlantic regional weather forecast for October 27, 2023 | SaltWireSYDNEY, N.S.

— Constable James Fitzgerald, right, and Constable Gary Fraser speak with Michelle Wilson of the Sydney Downtown Development Association outside of the restaurant 7 by 7 in downtown Sydney. Downtown Sydney will host its annual Halloween in Downtown Sydney event Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Read more:

SaltWire Network »

PHOTO: Cape Breton Regional Police teach Halloween safety in MembertouExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Cape Breton police continue search for suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assaultExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Second Free Speech in Medicine conference happening in Cape Breton this weekendExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Jail sentence imposed on Sydney man; Cape Breton court report for Oct. 25, 2023Explore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

For the love of Alexander: a Cape Breton family’s long, hard roadExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Scariest time of the year: Family fun Halloween events in Cape BretonExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕