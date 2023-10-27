Cape Breton man filling empty bottles with hope

SaltWire's Atlantic regional weather forecast for October 27, 2023 | SaltWireThe Glace Bay man is the founder of Bottles 4 Kids, a charity that supports mental health programming and awareness for young people in Cape Breton.

The money goes directly to Caper Base at Access 808, which provides at-risk youth in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality with a range of services and supports, including prevention programs, counselling, health and wellness resources, as well as education and employment support.

"The Cape Breton Regional Hospital Foundation and their team is my family and the hospital is like my third child. I have a huge passion for health care and mental health and youth here. I was one of them kids and mental health pretty much destroyed my life, destroyed my health. I finally know what it means now when someone gets in a serious accident in their life or a near-death experience. I know what it means when they say they got a second chance," he said.

In January, he received the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medal, which honours residents who have made a significant contribution to their community, and this week the Cape Breton Regional Chamber of Commerce recognized him with the Circle of Love Award.Cape Breton Regional Hospital Foundation CEO Paula MacNeil was among the attendees at the chamber of commerce awards gala. She said many people were moved and motivated by his acceptance speech.

Cape Breton Regional Hospital Foundation CEO Paula MacNeil praises Gordie Farmer and his Bottles 4 Kids charity. "Gordie is a big part of the foundation. He is the most upbeat, effervescent individual. He's always in a good mood and he always finds a way to be positive and to make positive things happen." Contributed

