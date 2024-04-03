Cape Breton Eagles on the Verge of Advancing in Junior Hockey League Playoffs

The Cape Breton Eagles are one win away from advancing to the second round of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League playoffs. Cape Breton took a commanding lead of the best-of-seven series on Tuesday, defeating the Rimouski Océanic 3-1 in front of 2,796 fans at Colisée Financière Sun Life in Rimouski, Que. Cam Squires scored twice while Cam MacDonald also added a goal for the Eagles, who now lead the series 3-0 and has won 12 straight games dating back to the regular season.

Cape Breton’s Nicolas Ruccia made 27 saves. Rimouski’s William Lacelle stopped 38 of 40 shots.QMJHL Playoffs: Cape Breton Eagles take 2-0 series lead over Rimouski Océanic with win on Saturday night The Eagles opened the scoring at 7:38 of the first period with Squires scoring his third goal of the playoff

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SaltWire Network / 🏆 45. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cape Breton Eagles defeat Acadie-Bathurst Titan in QMJHL actionCam Squires scored three goals and added two assists as the visiting Cape Breton Eagles edged the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 8-6 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Saturday at Centre Regional K.C. Irving.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Cape Breton Eagles team bus lost in transport business fireExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Cape Breton Eagles team bus lost in transport business fireExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Cape Breton coal mine closed by roof falls allowed to resume year-round operationsHALIFAX — A Cape Breton coal mine that had been ordered to cease operations after two roof falls last summer is being permitted to resume year-round production.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Hairless raccoon found in Cape Breton puzzles wildlife rescuersThe hairless raccoon was trapped and brought to Hope For Wildlife, where it's being checked and cared for.

Source: CBC - 🏆 32. / 63 Read more »

No word on resumption of work at Cape Breton coal mine after go-ahead by provinceIt is still unclear whether a Cape Breton coal mine, closed eight months ago because of rockfalls, will reopen after receiving permission from the province this week to resume year-round production.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »