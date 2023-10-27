Cape Breton council headed to Halifax Monday as Bill 340 debate continues

Prelude to the Best Sommelier of Canada Contest | SaltWireSYDNEY, N.S. — A motion to pause a bill that’s faced pushback in Cape Breton was denied in the Nova Scotia Legislature on Thursday — setting the stage for a highly-anticipated meeting next week.

Council said the province forced them into an agreement alongside smaller municipalities. It comes asto renegotiate a separate memorandum of understanding with the province, agreed on shortly after amalgamation in 1995.

Liberal MLA Fred Tilley said it wasn’t a surprise the majority government turned down the hoist motion, but he’s hopeful a message got across. “Is the deal going to be good for some? Yes, as far as we know. But it’s not going to be good for the second-largest municipality (in Nova Scotia) and it may not be good for others. It doesn’t seem to be getting through.” headtopics.com

After Coombes and Sydney-Membertou MLA Derek Mombourquette spoke at length against the bill, Lohr told MLAs a hoist motion would be a “terrible idea” as it could delay payouts to the other municipalities. Lohr said he offered CBRM the chance to develop a separate charter rather than participate in the bill.

CBRM would save more than $4-million under Bill 340 by not charging municipal taxpayers for corrections. CBRM Mayor Amanda McDougall-Merrill said the municipality couldn’t keep that money, or it would be double taxation.PC John White, who represents Glace Bay-Dominion, said in the Legislature the issue could be solved if CBRM votes in favour of a charter, which wouldn’t warrant provincial debate. He told the Post the best thing for CBRM is to pull out of the bill and focus on a charter. headtopics.com

Read more:

SaltWire Network »

Cape Breton council headed to Halifax Monday as Bill 340 debate continuesExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

FACE OF HORROR: Quarter-final finishes for Cape Breton make-up artistsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Cape Breton Regional Police patrol downtown SydneyExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

White poppy campaign in Cape BretonExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Cape Breton man filling empty bottles with hopeExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

For the love of Alexander: a Cape Breton family’s long, hard roadExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕