Cape Breton Community Calendar events Nov. 3-8

1 p.m., C.B. Duplicate Bridge Club ACBL sanctioned game. No partner required. $5 for members; $6 for non-members. 7 p.m., Al-Anon Courage To Change AFG will meet at St. Theresa Parish Centre, side door downstairs, 285 St. Peter’s Road.2-4 p.m., Old Town Hall Glace Bay Heritage Museum fall hours now in effect. Museum, gift shop and book room open during these hours on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 14 McKeen St., Glace Bay and by appointments. Call 902-842-5345.7 p.m., Al-Anon Harmony AFG will meet at 1 Cottage St.10 a.m.

1-2 p.m., Whitney Pier Senior and Pensioners Club, 50 Breton Street. Cancer Support Groups. Get moving with Rhoda.Annual Bottle Blitz for Mackayla McGean. Oct. 30-Nov. 4. Mackayla still requires four trips per year to Halifax for medical treatment. Drop off at 281 Park Rd., Florence. Call 902-736-8002, 902-919-6881, 902-736-8697 for pickup.Noon, Salvation Army. Young at Heart Seniors Luncheon. Everyone is welcome.

2-4 p.m., Old Town Hall Glace Bay Heritage Museum fall hours now in effect. Museum, gift shop and book room open during these hours on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 14 McKeen St., Glace Bay and by appointments. Call 902-842-5345.10:30 a.m., Whitney Pier Senior and Pensioners Club, 50 Breton St. Cancer Support Groups. Yoga with June.11 a.m., Charlotte Street, Sydney. The Help Centre of the Cape Breton Genealogy and Historical Society is now open for the season. Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

1 p.m. C.B. Duplicate Bridge Club, ACBL sanctioned game. No partner required. $5 for members; $6 for non-members.MEMBERTOU10 a.m., New Waterford Credit Union Art Gallery presents ‘Colorful Nature-Land and Sea’ exhibition by New Waterford aspiring artist, Brian Stanford, Oct. 6-Dec. 31 during regular business hours.10:30 a.m., Whitney Pier Senior and Pensioners Club, 50 Breton St. Cancer Support Groups. Tai Chi with Michael. Living with Cancer oncology social worker from 1-3 p.m.

