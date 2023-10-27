Canucks mailbag: The early season Rick Tocchet vibes are good, but lots of work still to do

Prelude to the Best Sommelier of Canada Contest | SaltWireAfter back-to-back awful starts to their season, the Canucks talked a lot about knowing they had to get their best foot forward to start the current campaign.Is Canucks coach Rick Tocchet responsible for the about-face, fans are starting to wonder?“Love Tocchet. Think he is the difference. My brother says it’s his charm, but to me his charm reminds me of the phrase: ‘Everything’s fine until someone punches you in the face.

And coming into the lineup later than everyone else means he does have some catching-up to do, but the amount of information Tocchet and his staff are throwing at the players is very welcome to the Russian veteran.

Tocchet, it’s clear, cares a lot about the learning environment his players are in. He has lots of coaches on the ice, ready to give notes to the players. Off-ice that conversation continues.“I’ve always been a bit concerned that Tocchet is too defensive and making J.T. Miller and others play that way will cause the offence to dry up. His old Phoenix teams weren’t fun to watch. I would have gone for a younger coach myself, but we’ll see. headtopics.com

The bet here is that his best players will be able to deliver. The top players, the Elias Pettersson and Miller lines, have delivered so far. But they’re also in a bit of a scoring bubble — and it would be foolish to expect that to continue, as good as these players are.they need to improve the quality of their offensive looks, retain possession more and they need to keep refining their defensive shape.

The good news is the early prognosis appears promising. He seems to feel OK so far, the Canucks say. The team wants him to be 48-hours’ symptom free before slowly ramping-up his activity.

