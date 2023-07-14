Candidates for National Chief of Assembly of First Nations discuss advocacy priorities

The Eastern Eagles Mi'kmaq drumming group performs at the beginning of the Assembly of First Nations annual general assembly in Halifax on July 11. The six candidates vying to be the next national chief of the organization representing more than 600 First Nations in Canada explained how they would advocate for treaty rights, sovereignty and health issues during a forum.

Leaders of First Nations from across the country will choose a new national chief on Wednesday, with the winner facing the challenge of moving the Assembly of First Nations past a difficult chapter in its history. The AFN, an advocacy organization that represents more than 900,000 people in 634 communities, works to influence federal government policy. Its national chief often deals directly with the Prime Minister and his cabinet.of the votes. If no candidate reaches that threshold in the first ballot, there are additional rounds of voting. This week’s vote will take place on Wednesday at a special chiefs assembly in downtown Ottaw





