Canadians urged to consider switching mobile providers amid price increases

Even as the minister responsible admitted there aren't enough competitive options for mobile service in Canada, another federal official said consumers can and should search for other service providers when faced with price increases.





CBCNews » / 🏆 2. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New National Chief of Assembly of First Nations emphasizes positive collaboration with CanadiansThe new national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, Ms. Woodhouse, highlights the importance of working with Canadians in a positive manner. She aims to influence federal government policy and budget spending for 634 communities. First Nations want to work constructively with the government, but warn of potential problems if their voices are not heard. Hi headtopics.com administrator, Thanks for the informative post!

Source: globepolitics - 🏆 12. / 78 Read more »

New Canadian Dental Care Plan to Assist Uninsured CanadiansThe new Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) aims to provide oral healthcare to uninsured Canadians. The phased application for the CDCP starts this month. To be eligible, you must be a Canadian resident with no access to dental insurance and have an adjusted family net income of less than $90,000.

Source: blogTO - 🏆 44. / 63 Read more »

Canadians face challenges in setting up at-home charging infrastructure for electric vehiclesExperts say potential buyers often overlook the cost and logistical challenge of setting up at-home charging infrastructure before driving their brand-new car home.

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Canadians' Mixed Reviews on 2023Public opinion research firm the Angus Reid Institute reveals Canadians' mixed reviews on the year 2023.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Inflation Could Help Canadians with Taxes in 2024Canadians preparing their taxes and finances for 2024 might find a bit of help from an unexpected friend: inflation. Inflation from the last few years acts as a benchmark for a number of government programs and tax filing metrics. In other words, after eating away at Canadians’ pocketbooks for a bad couple of years, inflation could pay it forward in 2024.

Source: GlobalNational - 🏆 81. / 51 Read more »

ONE Fight Night 17: A Night of Sensational KnockoutsONE Fight Night 17 featured eight bouts of pure muay thai, with 7 of the 8 contests ending in knockouts. The main event was a candidate for fight of the year, with the inaugural ONE muay thai heavyweight crown at stake.

Source: sherdogdotcom - 🏆 66. / 51 Read more »