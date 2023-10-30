Canadians Split on Handing Out Halloween Candy, New Poll Shows

TORONTO — A new poll suggests Canadians are roughly split down the middle when it comes to handing out Halloween candy this year.

Forty-eight per cent of the 1,521 adults who completed the online Leger survey said they would be handing out candy, while 46 per cent said they would opt out and six per cent were undecided. For those with kids in their household, the proportion of those dishing out treats jumps to 63 per cent.Of the 350 respondents with kids old enough to go trick-or-treating, 79 per cent said they would do so.Roughly 15 per cent of respondents said they were cutting back on spending, while 11 per cent said they were throwing more cash at the holiday.

On average, the poll found, those who spend anything shell out an average of $64.20 for costumes, candy, decorations and other expenses related to Halloween — but for parents, the average is $115.80.Leger says 45 per cent of respondents reported believing in angels, while 38 per cent said they believe in ghosts and the paranormal. headtopics.com

Thirty-five per cent said they believe some people have special powers such as speaking to the dead or seeing the future.Fifty-nine per cent of survey participants believe in at least one of those phenomena.

The polling industry's professional body, the Canadian Research Insights Council, says online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because they do not randomly sample the population.

Canadians Split on Handing Out Halloween Candy, Poll FindsA new poll suggests that Canadians are divided on whether to hand out Halloween candy this year, with 48% saying they will and 46% opting out. Among households with kids, 63% plan to go trick-or-treating. The poll also reveals that 71% of Canadians expect to spend the same amount on Halloween as last year, with an average expenditure of $64.20. Additionally, 45% believe in angels, while 38% believe in ghosts and the paranormal. Read more ⮕

Canadians Prepare for Halloween CelebrationsA recent survey conducted in Canada reveals that 48% of adults plan to hand out candy on Halloween , while 46% will opt out. For families with kids, 63% will go trick-or-treating. The survey also shows that 71% of Canadians expect to spend the same amount of money on Halloween as last year. On average, those who spend on Halloween shell out $64.20, while parents spend an average of $115.80. Additionally, 45% of respondents believe in angels, 38% believe in ghosts, and 35% believe in people with special powers. Read more ⮕

Trudeau's Carbon-Tax Retreat: Free Heat Pumps for Atlantic CanadiansJustin Trudeau offers free heat pumps to Atlantic Canadians as a way to reduce carbon emissions and energy costs, but critics argue it favors a specific region and lacks cost transparency. Read more ⮕

Young Canadians Fearful of Climate Change and Uncertain FutureAs forest fires rage and the threat of water shortages looms, young Canadians like Hannah Zilke are opting out of having children. They fear a future of climate change, economic instability, and unaffordable housing. The optimism once associated with Gen Z is fading as they face a world filled with uncertainty. Read more ⮕

Record Number of Canadians Relying on Food Banks Amid Rising CostsThe number of Canadians using food banks has reached a record high due to high inflation and mounting housing costs. Many families are skipping meals and going without fresh produce as they struggle to make ends meet. The situation is being felt across the country, with nearly two million people visiting food banks in March alone. Read more ⮕

Deadly Shooting in Florida Halloween FestivitiesA fight between two groups turned deadly in Florida when a shooting in a Tampa street during Halloween festivities resulted in two deaths and 18 people hospitalized. Read more ⮕