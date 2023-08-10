Canadians Remember Sacrifices Made by Veterans

On Nov. 11, Canadians from coast to coast to coast paused for a minute of silence to remember the sacrifices made by those in uniform in the service of our great nation. For the younger generation, Canada ’s 12-year commitment to the war in Afghanistan from 2002-2014 has put a modern face on the notion of a Canadian combat veteran.

In total, 158 Canadian service members were killed in Afghanistan , a further 2,000 suffered wounds or injuries, and countless thousands more suffer from the invisible damage of post-traumatic stress disorder . There was no victory parade when our soldiers concluded the Afghanistan deployment in 2014. At that juncture, there were howls of protest from the pro-war pundits in Canada who still argued that NATO was just one schoolhouse away from total victory. Their collective facetious argument was that our troops pulling out of the NATO mission in Afghanistan in 2014 was akin to Canada opting out of the Second World War after D-Day in 1944, and leaving our allies to finish the job without u





Read more: THEHİLLTİMES » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PGCİTİZEN: Todd Doherty saddened by sparse poppy presence on Remembrance Day return to Prince GeorgeCariboo-Prince George MP says Canadians can never forget sacrifices made by our military veterans

Source: PGCitizen | Read more »

FİNANCİALPOST: Posthaste: Canadians cutting back to cope with inflation, but say some sacrifices go too farMost Canadians are making daily sacrifices to cope with high inflation, but very few are planning to delay major life events. Read on.

Source: financialpost | Read more »

FPİNVESTİNG: Posthaste: Canadians cutting back to cope with inflation, but say some sacrifices go too farMost Canadians are making daily sacrifices to cope with high inflation, but very few are planning to delay major life events. Read on.

Source: fpinvesting | Read more »

SUDBURYDOTCOM: 'I remember the fear': Canadians recounted horror of Bernardo case following transferOTTAWA — The haunting effect of Paul Bernardo's crimes lingered for Canadians nearly 30 years later, detailed in the hundreds of messages that poured into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office after the serial killer was transferred to a medium-secu

Source: sudburydotcom | Read more »

PGCİTİZEN: 'I remember the fear': Canadians recounted horror of Bernardo case following transferOTTAWA — The haunting effect of Paul Bernardo's crimes lingered for Canadians nearly 30 years later, detailed in the hundreds of messages that poured into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office after the serial killer was transferred to a medium-secu

Source: PGCitizen | Read more »

SOOTODAY: 'I remember the fear': Canadians recounted horror of Bernardo case following transferOTTAWA — The haunting effect of Paul Bernardo's crimes lingered for Canadians nearly 30 years later, detailed in the hundreds of messages that poured into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office after the serial killer was transferred to a medium-secu

Source: SooToday | Read more »