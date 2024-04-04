Canadians More Likely to Choose 'No One' Than Trudeau for Spending Trust

When asked who they trust with spending, Canadians more likely to choose 'no one' than to choose Trudeau. Promising $15B to build more apartments, Trudeau says it's 'not fair' many young people can't afford a place to live. Trudeau, key election players to testify at foreign interference hearings. What you need to know. The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions are picking back up this week.

Here's what you need to know. Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday. Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in

Canada Spending Trust Apartments Young People Justin Trudeau Foreign Interference Hearings Brian Mulroney Online Harms Legislation Parliament Stakeholders Platforms Reaction

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CTVNews / 🏆 1. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trudeau’s pharmacare plan would likely reduce drug coverage for millions of CanadiansThe Hill Times

Source: TheHillTimes - 🏆 11. / 79 Read more »

Report shows younger Canadians are significantly less happy than older CanadiansWhen it comes to the happiest countries in the world, Canada ranks fairly well compared to other nations, but the level of happiness amongst Canadi...

Source: blogTO - 🏆 44. / 63 Read more »

Most Canadians want Trudeau government to spend less, poll saysA majority of Canadians want Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reduce government spending, which many see as one of the primary drivers of inflation in recent years, a new survey finds.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Big changes are coming to how Canadians bank, but adoption likely to be slowA long-promised revolution in banking is headed to Canada, but you might not notice when it arrives.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Big changes are coming to how Canadians bank, but adoption likely to be slowChange will give consumers the choice to share banking data with other firms

Source: TerraceStandard - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Big changes are coming to how Canadians bank, but adoption likely to be slowTORONTO — A long-promised revolution in banking is headed to Canada, but you might not notice when it arrives.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »