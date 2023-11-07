Canadians in Gaza may soon be able to cross into Egypt

Canadians in Gaza could soon cross into Egypt after a new document containing names of Canadians was published. The document potentially allows for Canadians in Gaza to cross into Egypt through the Rafah land border, the only exit point for foreign nationals. Closing arguments are expected in Peter Nygard's sexual assault trial.

