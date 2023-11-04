Canadians in Gaza could be allowed to leave 'as early as Sunday': Global Affairs Canada

Global Affairs Canada has informed Canadians trapped in the Gaza Strip that they could be allowed out “as early as Sunday,” as people with loved ones in the besieged Palestinian territory voiced frustration that Canadians remained off the evacuation list so far. Groups of people, including foreign nationals from several other countries, have been allowed to exit the Palestinian territory through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt in the last two days.

But Canadians have so far been excluded from the lists of those approved to depart, including the third one issued on Friday. The Israeli military has informed Canada that “more than 400 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and eligible family members will be able to leave Gaza through the Rafah border crossing in the coming days,” reads a Friday afternoon statement from Global Affairs Canada. That confirmation came after the department emailed Canadians who have registered as being in Gaza, saying the crossings could happen”in the coming days, and possibly as early as Sunday.” “We will contact you with specific departure dates,” the email said. “Please have your travel documents and other important items with you.” It offered a warning: “The situation at the Rafah crossing remains fluid and unpredictabl

