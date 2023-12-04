Canadians Cut Back on Holiday Spending Amid Economic Uncertainty

The holiday spending season is upon us, and poll after poll reveals that this year Canadians are keeping a tighter grip on their wallets. This year, 61% have cut back on discretionary spending overall in recent months, says a recent survey by the Angus Reid Institute. Signs are mounting that Canadians are hunkering down for a tough time ahead. Over the past year, term deposits at Canadian banks have risen more than 40% to a total of $175 billion. According to recent data, Canadians saved 5.

1% of their disposable income in the third quarter, higher than the average of 2.4% between 2015 and 2019. At the same time, the volume of household credit is declining. Adjusted for inflation, consumer credit fell by 1% in the year to September, National Bank economists estimate. The last time that happened was in the 1990s recession when the prime rate was 14%. "Canadians are spending less to save more," said Mendes. When you take out auto sales, which are catching up after a long supply disruption, are only 1





fpinvesting » / 🏆 43. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canadians cutting back on holiday gifts, travel amid inflation concerns: pollNearly 80 per cent of Canadians said in an Ipsos poll Wednesday that inflation and rising interest rates have had a 'significant' impact on their holiday budget.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Canadians plan to scale back on holiday spending amid high living costs: BMO indexThe elevated cost of living is weighing on Canadians’ holiday gift shopping plans, new data from BMO’s Real Financial Progress Index revealed.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Canadians cutting back on holiday gifts, travel amid inflation concerns: pollThe high cost of living is dampening the holiday joy for many Canadians as they plan to cut spending on gifts and travel over the winter break, polling shows. Nearly 80 per cent of Canadians said in an Ipsos poll conducted exclusively for Global News that inflation and rising interest rates have had a “significant” impact on their holiday budgets.

Source: GlobalNational - 🏆 81. / 51 Read more »

Canadians to buy fewer holiday gifts due to high living costs: BMO indexThe elevated cost of living is weighing on Canadians’ holiday gift shopping plans, new data from BMO’s Real Financial Progress Index revealed.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Canadians Plan to Save Money During the Holiday SeasonA survey reveals that Canadians intend to spend less on the holiday season this year. Many Canadians plan to use proactive shopping tactics to save money, such as looking for deals, shopping early, and keeping a budget.

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

'A public health concern': Should Canadians stop turning back the clocks?On Sunday, daylight savings time will end and most of Canada will set their clocks back an hour to standard time, but some experts say the practice is harmful to our health and should be done away with.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »