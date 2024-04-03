Canadian Zach Edey and Tristen Newton among finalists for Wooden Award

Canadian Zach Edey of Purdue and Tristen Newton of UConn are among the five finalists for the John R. Wooden Award as the nation’s outstanding men’s college basketball player of the season. Edey, a Toronto native who won the award last year, and Newton, will lead their teams at this weekend's Final Four in Arizona. All five players have been invited to Los Angeles for the 48th annual dinner on April 12, three days after the winner is announced on ESPN's “SportsCenter.

” Hunter Dickinson of Kansas, Kyle Filipowski of Duke, Tyler Kolek of Marquette, Jaedon LeDee of San Diego State and Caleb Love of Arizona were also named Tuesday to the Wooden All American team. Voting took place from March 18-25. Kentucky's John Calipari will receive the Legends of Coaching award at the dinner

