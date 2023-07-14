Canadian Youth Not Meeting Recommended Physical Activity Levels

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, only about 44 per cent of Canadian youth get the 60 minutes a day of physical activity recommended for children ages 5 to 11. I have video evidence of the first time my now five-year-old daughter recognized that being strong is empowering. In the clip from two years ago, she’s struggling to carry a stuffed teddy bear nearly twice her size across the living room as several adults flank her trying to help.
“I’m strong!” she protests as she fights to keep the giant toy from knocking her down. When she makes it successfully to her destination, she is beaming with pride. Because exercise and the pursuit of strength is a part of my daily life, it’s always been part of hers, too. of Canadian youth get the 60 minutes a day of physical activity recommended for kids ages 5 to 11 (grown-ups aren’t doing much better, with only about 49 per cent getting the recommended 150 minutes a week). Just shuttling our kids to extracurriculars and sitting on the sideline doesn’t have the same effect as when we get in on the action (if we are physically able
Canada Headlines
