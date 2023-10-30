HEAD TOPICS

Canadian workers union Unifor, Stellantis reach tentative labor deal

 Source: SaltWire Network

Source

SaltWire Network

(Reuters) - Canadian workers union Unifor said on Monday its members at the facilities of Stellantis in Canada have reached a tentative labor agreement.

Canada Headlines

