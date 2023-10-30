Canadian Workers Union Unifor Announces Strike at Stellantis Facilities

(Reuters) - Canadian workers union Unifor said early on Monday more than 8,200 members will go on strike at all Stellantis facilities as the company was unable to reach a tentative agreement before the Sunday deadline.
Unifor, which represents about 18,000 workers at the Canadian facilities of the Detroit Three automakers, had sought higher wages and pensions. A former industry executive criticized the tentative deal struck between the United Auto Workers (UAW) and Ford earlier this week, accusing the labor union of having no regard for automakers. "First of all, this is not like other labor negotiations," Bob Lutz, who has worked for all three of the "Big Three" automakers facing strikes,…

DETROIT (AP) — Jeep maker Stellantis reached a tentative contract agreement with the United Auto Workers union on Saturday as it escalated strikes against General Motors by adding a plant in Tennessee.
Stellantis and UAW Reach Tentative Labor Contract Agreement Stellantis and the UAW have reached a tentative labor contract agreement that includes a 25 percent raise for workers and the revival of the idled Belvidere Assembly. The agreement will be voted on by Stellantis union leaders and the rank-and-file. The union was able to save jobs and secure commitments from Stellantis .