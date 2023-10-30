Canadian Workers Union Unifor Announces Strike at Stellantis Facilities

(Reuters) - Canadian workers union Unifor said early on Monday more than 8,200 members will go on strike at all Stellantis facilities as the company was unable to reach a tentative agreement before the Sunday deadline.

Unifor, which represents about 18,000 workers at the Canadian facilities of the Detroit Three automakers, had sought higher wages and pensions. A former industry executive criticized the tentative deal struck between the United Auto Workers (UAW) and Ford earlier this week, accusing the labor union of having no regard for automakers. “First of all, this is not like other labor negotiations,” Bob Lutz, who has worked for all three of the “Big Three” automakers facing strikes,…FOX News contributor Dr.

The Maine National Guard asked local police to check on the reservist who killed 18 people last Wednesday after a soldier became concerned he would “snap and commit a mass shooting,” according to information shared with CNN.On Friday, CNN was part of a small group of journalists in the United States shown a graphic video of the brutal October 7 attack carried out by Hamas. headtopics.com

Weeks after Hamas’ deadly terror attack, volunteers with ZAKA, a religious search and rescue organization, are still painstakingly working to recover victims’ remains in southern Israel.DETROIT (AP) — Jeep maker Stellantis reached a tentative contract agreement with the United Auto Workers union on Saturday as it escalated strikes against General Motors by adding a plant in Tennessee.

Mental Health Addictions Workers, Social Service Workers, Developmental Service WorkersDo you want to be part of a great team where you can utilize your skillset while helping people live fuller, meaningful lives within our community? If so, we’d love to hear from you! The Organization Community Living Algoma is dedicated to supporting Read more ⮕

8,200 Canadian autoworkers at Chrysler parent Stellantis to strike Stellantis workers in Windsor, Ont., prepare for a potential strike on Friday, ahead of a Sunday deadline. Read more ⮕

United Auto Workers Close to Tentative Agreement with Stellantis, Illinois Plant to ReopenTop United Auto Workers are close to a tentative agreement with Stellantis to reopen the automaker's assembly plant in Belvidere, Illinois, which was closed earlier this year, leaving 1,300 workers unemployed. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry's Canadian Roots and Connections to Canadian PoliticsMatthew Perry, known for his iconic role on 'Friends,' had deep ties to Canadian politics and described himself as half Canadian. He detailed his childhood in Canada and his mother's work as press secretary for Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. Perry's connections to Canada remained strong throughout his life. Read more ⮕

Canadian Workers Plan Strikes as Negotiations StallSeveral union federations, representing around 430,000 workers, plan to strike on Nov. 6, while 80,000 nurses plan to strike on Nov. 8 and 9. Negotiations have been ongoing for months with no resolution in sight. Read more ⮕

Stellantis and UAW Reach Tentative Labor Contract Agreement Stellantis and the UAW have reached a tentative labor contract agreement that includes a 25 percent raise for workers and the revival of the idled Belvidere Assembly. The agreement will be voted on by Stellantis union leaders and the rank-and-file. The union was able to save jobs and secure commitments from Stellantis . Read more ⮕