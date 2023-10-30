Mike Armstrong is in Jerusalem examining the tension between diplomatic efforts and military intervention.

Matthew Perry's Canadian Roots and Connections to Canadian PoliticsMatthew Perry, known for his iconic role on 'Friends,' had deep ties to Canadian politics and described himself as half Canadian. He detailed his childhood in Canada and his mother's work as press secretary for Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. Perry's connections to Canada remained strong throughout his life. Read more ⮕

Fans Mourn the Loss of ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry | Watch News Videos OnlineFans of one of the most successful sitcoms of all time are mourning the loss of a beloved star tonight. American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry, famous for his role as Chandler Bing in Friends, was found dead at his home in Los Angeles yesterday. He was 54 years old and had enjoyed a four-decade-long career in the entertainment industry. Read more ⮕

Canadian Woman Among Hostages Taken by Hamas in IsraelYonatan Zeigen's mother, Vivian Silver, is one of the hostages taken by Hamas during its rampage in Israel. Zeigen is concerned about the safety of the hostages and has been in contact with Canadian officials for assistance in securing his mother's release. Read more ⮕

