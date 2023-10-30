Canadian union Unifor to strike at all Stellantis' facilities

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshorts(Reuters) - Canadian workers union Unifor said early on Monday more than 8,200 members will go on strike at all Stellantis facilities as the company was unable to reach a tentative agreement before the Sunday deadline.

The strike will start at 11:59 p.m. ET (0359 GMT) at all Stellantis facilities, Unifor said, adding that it will continue to negotiate through the night. Unifor, which represents about 18,000 workers at the Canadian facilities of the Detroit Three automakers, had sought higher wages and pensions.

The union used the"pattern bargaining" approach in its talks with the automakers in Canada, reaching a deal first with Ford and General Motors, after picking them as its first and second bargaining targets, respectively. headtopics.com

