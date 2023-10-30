Canadian union Unifor begins strikes at all Stellantis facilities

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshorts(Reuters) -Canadian labor union Unifor said early on Monday it has commenced strikes at all Stellantis facilities in the country, with more than 8,200 members staging a walkout after failing to reach a tentative agreement in labor contract talks.

"We have made progress and we will continue to negotiate through the night," Unifor said in a statement. Unifor's talks in Canada are separate from the United Auto Workers (UAW) union's negotiations in the United States. The UAW and Stellantis reached a tentative agreement on a new labor contract on Saturday.

The deal with GM was reached shortly after 4,300 workers went on strike at three GM facilities in Canada while the deal with Ford came ahead of a threatened strike. Stellantis assembles some of its popular vehicles including the Dodge Charger, Challenger and the Chrysler Pacifica minivan in its Canadian plants. headtopics.com

