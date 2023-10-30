Canadian Tire told student her used SUV was safe, but missed a dangerous flaw during required inspection

(Travis Golby/CBC)Last winter, Tara Harper had good reason to think she was buying a safe vehicle. The used SUV had recently passed a safety inspection at a Winnipeg Canadian Tire.

In a tight market, Harper first tried to buy a used car from a dealership; when that didn't work she and her dad turned to Kijiji. (Photo courtesy Paul Skirzyk) The frame was corroded, Holmes said. His finding was later confirmed by Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) during a third inspection on March 30 — which also found 10 more safety issues.

Automobile consumer protection expert George Iny says provincially mandated vehicle safety inspection systems can leave consumers with a false sense of security, and drivers are being "lulled" into thinking that those inspections guarantee the vehicles being purchased are safe. headtopics.com

"He said once it leaves his shop, he's no longer responsible. So what is the point of the safety if the moment it comes out of your garage, the safety is null and void?" asked Skirzyk.Canadian Tire told a Winnipeg student the used SUV she was about to buy was safe to drive — but she quickly learned it had major problems.

Holmes says that's not possible, since the damage was caused by corrosion, which would take more than the two months that passed between inspections. In an email to CBC News, MPI said the location's permit was suspended "for failing to act with honesty and integrity, and for issuing inaccurate or incomplete inspections."Go Public asked the provinces how many times they've sanctioned garages for botching inspections over the past five years. headtopics.com

