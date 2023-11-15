Canadian Tire cuts jobs as economic downturn affects consumer spending

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. has cut about three per cent of its workforce in its fourth quarter as tougher economic times weigh on consumer's willingness to spend. The retailer said Thursday that it also won't fill most of its current job vacancies, resulting in a further reduction of three per cent.

The president and chief executive of the Toronto-based retailer, which also owns SportChek, Party City, Mark's and Helly Hansen, characterized the decision to slash jobs as "tough" and said it was made "with a heavy heart." Canadian Tire said it expects to take a charge of between $20 million and $25 million in its fourth quarter in connection with the decision, putting it on pace for annualized savings of about $50 million

