Canadian Support for EV Battery Factories to Cost 16% More than Initially Announced

Canadian support for the construction of three major electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing factories will cost around 16% more than initially announced, according to an independent budgetary watchdog. The total cost of federal and provincial government support for the three plants is estimated to be C$43.6 billion ($31.75 billion) over 10 years, 15.6% higher than the previously announced costs.

