Canadian spy agency head defends handling of sensitive information after leak

The head of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service told employees he stood by the spy agency's handling of sensitive information following a "troubling" leak of classified material, a newly released memo shows. In a Feb. 24 message to staff, CSIS director David Vigneault expressed continuing faith in employees' dedication and adherence to the law after a newspaper story cited secret spy service documents on foreign interference.

"The source of this leak is troubling for the Canadian government and, of course, for us here at CSIS," Vigneault said in the memo, obtained by The Canadian Press through the Access to Information Act. "In order for us to gather and share classified information as necessitated by our mandate and by the CSIS Act, we must have full confidence in the measures taken to adhere to the legal obligations surrounding its security, to ensure the full protection of our techniques, sources and employees." The memo came a week after the Globe and Mail newspaper, quoting classified CSIS records, said China worked to help ensure a Liberal minority victory in the 2021 general election as well as defeat Conservative politicians considered unfriendly to Beijing. In March, the federal government appointed a special rapporteur to look into foreign interference, one of several measures to counter meddling and strengthen confidence in the electoral process

