Canadian Soldier Quits Job to Fight in Ukraine

Dave Smith, a major in the Canadian Armed Forces, decided to quit his job and join the fight in eastern Ukraine. His family was not surprised by his decision, as they believed he was destined to be there. Smith explains that he didn't have to give anyone a reason for his decision, but his wife was still upset. He believes that in today's world, one cannot wait for orders to defend freedom, but must take action themselves.





