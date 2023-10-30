Canadian Solar to invest $800 million to build cell manufacturing plant

(Reuters) - Canadian Solar said on Monday it would invest $800 million to build a solar photovoltaic (PV) cell production facility at the River Ridge Commerce Center in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

The company said the plant would produce cells with an annual output of 5 gigawatts (GW), equivalent to about 20,000 high-power modules per day. The Guelph, Ontario-based company said cells produced at Jeffersonville facility would be used at its 5 GW module assembly plant in Mesquite, Texas, the company's first manufacturing facility in the U.S., announced in June.

Shares in the company, which is exiected to start production at the Jeffersonville facility by the end of 2025, were up 1.56% at $19.51 in premarket trading.

In the restaurant industry, stability is critical.So when David Ferguson noticed an unexpected $200 charge on his credit card bill from the tech company he uses to help manage his business, he figured it was an accounting mistake.Ferguson is the chef and owner at Gus, a small restaurant in Montreal's Petite-Patrie neighbourhood.He started using Lightspeed, a publicly traded Canadian point-of-sale (POS) supplier, about four years ago.

Canadian resident fears for father's safety in Gaza amid escalating conflictA Canadian resident expresses concern for his father's safety in Gaza as Israel launches an expanded ground operation and intensifies bombardment. The resident is unable to confirm his father's well-being and worries about food and water shortages in the region. Read more ⮕

