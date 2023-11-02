HEAD TOPICS

Canadian skips Gushue, Einarson lock up playoff berths in Pan Continental curling

Canadian skips Brad Gushue and Kerri Einarson clinched playoff berths at the Pan Continental Curling Championships on Wednesday.

His team has a 4-1 record and wraps up round-robin play with meetings Wednesday night against Australia's Jay Merchant and Thursday afternoon against Guyana's Rayad Husain. Einarson's team will advance to Thursday night's women's A division semifinal despite losing 9-8 to South Korea’s Eunji Gim on Wednesday.

While Canada lost, its 3-3 record was enough to qualify after New Zealand's Jessica Smith (2-4) and Mexico's Adriana Camarena (1-5) also lost on Wednesday afternoon.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2023.

