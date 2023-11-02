Canadian skips Gushue, Einarson lock up playoff berths in Pan Continental curling

Gushue, of St. John's, N.L., skipped Canada to an 8-1 win over Taiwan's Randy Shen in the men's A division round robin to guarantee a spot in Friday morning's semifinal at the Kelowna Curling Club. His team has a 4-1 record and wraps up round-robin play with meetings Wednesday night against Australia's Jay Merchant and Thursday afternoon against Guyana's Rayad Husain.

Einarson's team will advance to Thursday night's women's A division semifinal despite losing 9-8 to South Korea’s Eunji Gim on Wednesday. While Canada lost, its 3-3 record was enough to qualify after New Zealand's Jessica Smith (2-4) and Mexico's Adriana Camarena (1-5) also lost on Wednesday afternoon.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2023.

