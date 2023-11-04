Canadian Shopper Expresses Shock Over Price of Prepackaged Food

A Canadian shopper expressed her shock over the price of prepackaged food at grocery stores, and it caused a bit of a debate in the comments. TikTok user @sydmuddy shared her grocery haul on the video-sharing platform, which consisted of a pre-packaged Caesar salad, a pack of four mozzarella balls, and a small meat and cheese snack tray. "Do you know why people steal groceries in this economy? It's because this costs $23," she said, showing the four items.

The salad cost $10, the mozzarella balls a little over $5, and the small container of meat and cheese almost $9. "Also, tell me why every one of these items individually is more expensive than ice cream," she added, showing the price of a pint of chocolate Häagen-Dazs ice cream. "$4.99 for ice cream, which is unhealthy, and you shouldn't be promoting people to buy, but it's than all of these items individually." Most replies told her not to buy prepackaged food at grocery stores because they're generally more expensive. "Cheaper to make the salad yourself, honestly. Prepackaged salads are really expensive," reads one comment. "This is why I don't buy prepackaged stuff! Make your own salads/snack boxes, and you'll save so much," added another. "You're paying for the plastic packaging and food prep by someone else. How much is a head of Romaine and ham by itself," reads one comment. "PRE-PREPARED FOODS SHOULD STILL NOT COST AN ARM AND A LEG.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLOBEANDMAİL: Canada’s economy faces $900-billion mortgage renewal shockThe biggest shock awaits variable-rate mortgages set to renew in 2026. A five-year variable mortgage renewing in October of that year would see payments jump 76 per cent if mortgage rates stayed around 6 per cent

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

DURHAMRADİONEWS: Kendal woman still in shock after winning $791,000 on lottery ticketA woman from Kendal is looking to pay some bills and help out her children after winning more than $791,000 on a lottery ticket. Barbara Hackett, 74, won big

Source: DurhamRadioNews | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: Canadian military helicopter in South China Sea violated laws, Chinese defence ministry saysThe move also jeopardized China’s sovereignty and security, and was a “malicious” and “provocative” act with “ulterior motives,” a spokesman at the ministry said in a statement

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

SOOTODAY: Canadian spy agency head defends handling of sensitive information after leakThe head of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service expressed confidence in the agency's handling of sensitive information following a leak of classified material. The leak, which involved secret spy service documents on foreign interference, was described as troubling by the agency's director. The Canadian government appointed a special rapporteur to investigate foreign interference in the electoral process.

Source: SooToday | Read more »

CTVNEWS: Canadian race car driver Austin Riley inspires — on and off the trackAustin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.

Source: CTVNews | Read more »

CTVNEWS: Palestinian-Canadian who lost 15 family members in Gaza hopes for safe return of wife, childrenPalestinian-Canadian Nael Halees says he has lost 15 family members in Gaza, and is urgently calling for a ceasefire while his wife and two children remain trapped there.

Source: CTVNews | Read more »