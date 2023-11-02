Canadian Shaedon Sharpe has big second half in Blazers' comeback win over Pistons

Sharpe, of London, Ont., was forced to pick up his offensive game with Scoot Henderson missing the second half because of sprained right ankle. “They beat up on us in the first half, and I challenged my guys at halftime,” Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said. “We turned it around and Shaedon was incredible. He had to carry us and he did it.”

Former Piston Jeremi Grant added 24 points for the Trail Blazers, and Deandre Ayton had 16 points, 11 rebounds five steals and a block in his first game against Pistons coach Monty Williams since they both left the Phoenix Suns.

Cade Cunningham had 30 points for Detroit, but missed 16 of 27 shots and turned the ball over six times. Detroit had 10 turnovers in the second half, including five from Cunningham. “The turnovers are starting to get concerning because of the timeliness,” Williams said. “I might be playing guys too many minutes because they looked tired.”“Cade really hurt us in the first three quarters, but Toumani (Camara) came in and was able to match up with physically,” Billups said. “He stayed with him step by step and made him work for everything.”

Portland trailed by 12 at halftime, but outscored the Pistons 36-25 to pull to 84-83 at the end of the third. Sharpe had 15 points in the quarter as the Trail Blazers shot 68.2%. “He had a really good second half, and I got too relaxed on defence a couple times,” Pistons rookie Ausar Thompson said. “I've got to be better than that, because I know what he's capable of doing.”

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PGCITIZEN: Canadian Shaedon Sharpe has big second half in Blazers' comeback win over PistonsDETROIT (AP) — Shaedon Sharpe scored 26 of his 29 points in the second half and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame an 18-point deficit to beat the Detroit Pistons 110-101 on Wednesday night. Sharpe, of London, Ont.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕

TSN_SPORTS: Sharpe's big second half leads Trail Blazers to comeback win over PistonsShaedon Sharpe scored 26 of his 29 points in the second half and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame an 18-point deficit to beat the Detroit Pistons 110-101 on Wednesday night.

Source: TSN_Sports | Read more ⮕

SOOTODAY: Chauncey Billups Compares Shaedon Sharpe to Devin BookerPortland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups praises Shaedon Sharpe's potential and compares him to Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.

Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Chauncey Billups Compares Shaedon Sharpe to Devin BookerPortland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups praises Shaedon Sharpe's potential and compares him to Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more ⮕

PGCITIZEN: Chauncey Billups Compares Shaedon Sharpe to Devin BookerPortland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups praises Shaedon Sharpe's potential and compares him to Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕

GLOBEANDMAIL: Blazers coach Billups likens Sharpe’s potential to Suns star BookerPortland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups says Canadian Shaedon Sharpe has potential to be NBA star

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕