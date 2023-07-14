Canadian Scientists Receive $248 Million to Study Climate Change in the Arctic

When ecologist Isla Myers-Smith was working on Herschel Island–Qikiqtaruk Territorial Park off the north coast of Yukon this summer, the temperature one week hovered at 25 degrees – weirdly hot enough to go swimming in the Arctic Ocean and have it feel like a weekend at an Ontario cottage.

As she and other researchers lounged on the beach, they heard a sploosh and looked up to see a large section of melting cliffside slide into the ocean about 200 metres away, followed by another and then another.The episode illustrates the breakneck pace at which climate change is transforming the Arctic . With limited resources, Canadian scientists are hard-pressed to keep up. Now, Dr. Myers-Smith can draw on an $8-million award to expand her studies as a newly minted Canada Excellence Research Chair (CERC) in global change ecology . She is one of 34 scholars who will collectively receive $248-million from the federal government to build or maintain world-leading research across a diverse range of specialtie





