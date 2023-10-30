Canadian scholar of Tiananmen massacre denied visa to continue working in Hong Kong

Canadian-Chinese scholar Rowena He was abruptly fired by the Chinese University of Hong Kong after she was denied an extension to her employment visa.When the Canadian-Chinese scholar Rowena He arrived in Hong Kong in 2019, the city was in the midst of widespread anti-government unrest many compared to China’s own pro-democracy protests of 1989, which she took part in as a teenager and has made the focus of her academic career.

Last week, Prof. He was herself barred from Hong Kong, denied an extension to her employment visa by the city’s immigration authorities and abruptly sacked by the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK). In an interview, she described the news as predictable “but still shocking.”

Writing on social media, Sophie Richardson, a former China director at Human Rights Watch, described Prof. He as “an extraordinary scholar-teacher,” whose forced departure was “further evidence of Chinese government censorship and revisionism in academia” in Hong Kong. headtopics.com

“People talk about Tiananmen as a revolution, that we were trying to overthrow the government, but 1989 was not about that,” Prof. He told The Globe and Mail. “We took to the streets because we had hope and faith and trust that the government would reform itself, and we were punished by the very system that instilled in us the value of sacrificing for the country.”

Prof. He was completing a fellowship at Princeton, so did not arrive in Hong Kong until 2019, “right in the midst of the social movement.” After the government introduced a draconian national security law the following year, many students began asking Prof. He if they could still write freely about various issues. She insisted they must, and she would ensure they were protected, sealing their papers off from public view and destroying them at the end of the course. headtopics.com

“You can’t help but feel a strong sense of helplessness, that all your efforts to keep that history and memory alive were defeated,” Prof. He said.

