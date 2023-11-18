Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau Speaks Up on Israel-Hamas Conflict

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken up for the first time since his calls for Israel to show “maximum restraint” in its war against Hamas led to a rebuke from Israel’s Prime Minister. A social media post and a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office today disclosed that Trudeau spoke yesterday with Benny Gantz, a former Israeli general and defence minister who is now a member of Israel’s war cabinet.

to tag Trudeau on X, formerly Twitter, saying the “forces of civilization must back Israel in defeating Hamas barbarism.” Leaders of the Jewish community in Canada were also critical of Trudeau’s remarks during a news conference in British Columbia. “I reaffirmed Canada’s support for Israel and its right to defend itself, in accordance with international law, and emphasized the importance of taking all possible measures to protect civilians,” Trudeau said in today’s Also, he said he unequivocally condemned Hamas’ terrorist attacks, including the “atrocious use” of Palestinian civilians as human shield





Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over response to Israel-Hamas warOTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged divergent views, and common fears, among his Liberal MPs over the Israel-Hamas war on Friday, when he also faced an unfriendly crowd during a visit to a mosque.

Prime Minister Trudeau to Host Canada-EU Leaders' Summit in Newfoundland and LabradorPrime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that he will welcome European Union leaders to Newfoundland and Labrador for the Canada-EU leaders' summit. The summit will focus on strengthening ties between Canada and the EU and discussing key commitments established during the previous summit.

