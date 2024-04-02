Canadian plant to build parts for Europe's next-gen firefighting planes

A manufacturing plant in North Saanich will be busy building parts for Europe’s next generation of firefighting planes until the next decade. Neil Sweeney, De Havilland Canada’s vice-president for corporate affairs, said the company’s North Saanich operation is expanding after the company committed to building the next-generation DHC-515 firefighting aircraft. “We’re certainly ramping up now as we get more orders in the books.

” The local employee count doubled to about 300 in recent months, he said. Part of that rapid expansion has been enabled by an in-house training academy, he said. “If you don’t have aerospace experience but you’re technically minded, we’ll provide the ­training to get you onto the floor relatively quickly.” The twin-engine DHC-515 Firefighter, an updated version of the Canadair amphibious firefighting aircraft, can dump about 6,000 litres of water in a single run and refill its tanks in 12 second

