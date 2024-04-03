Canadian photojournalist wins award for documenting firefighters' work during 2023 wildfire season

Canadian photojournalist Charles-Frédérick Ouellet has won a regional award at the World Press Photo Contest for a picture documenting firefighters’ gruelling work during the record-breaking 2023 wildfire season. The winning shot, a black-and-white portrait of a firefighter standing on top of a huge boulder, gazing at the burnt forest around him, was taken in July about 50 kilometres north of Saint-Ludger-de-Milot, Que.

The picture’s subject is Theo Dagnaud, a French firefighter living in the region. “We were doing patrols in fire zones that were almost extinguished,” Mr. Ouellet said in an interview. “I wanted to make a more personal edit, closer to my approach,” Mr. Ouellet wrote in an e-mail. “I chose to do an edit where there was no trace of the fire, concentrating on the feeling of exhaustion.

