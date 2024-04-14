Canadian Pacific Lawn Bowling and Croquet Club Hosts Annual Community Open House

Get free lessons on lawn bowling and croquet as the Canadian Pacific Lawn Bowling and Croquet Club hosts its annual community open house at the Crystal Garden Green, April 20.

Established in 1923, the club is open to all ages and abilities, with competitive members taking part in club and district tournaments.The open house runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., ­Saturday, April 20 at the clubhouse, 720 Belleville St.>>> How to register your boat for Classic Boat Festival Registration is open to owners of classic and historic vessels to take part in the Classic Boat Festival, which takes place over the Labour Day long weekend.

>>> Art donations exceed expectations for online auction A watercolour painting of HMS Swiftsure, the flagship of the Pacific Station of the Royal Navy in the 1880s is one of the pieces of art up for auction at the Prospect Lake District Community Association’s Art at the Lake online art auction, now until April 17.

The art — prints, watercolours, pastels, oils, posters and objects d’art — will go under the hammer this month and again in mid-November. Island Health allocated up to $1 million for ­initiatives that help improve mental well-being, ­mitigate the harms associated with drugs and build youth resilience to challenging life events.

