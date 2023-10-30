Canadian Organization Attempts to Justify Terrorism

In his Oct. 25 letter to the editor, Dan Freeman-Maloy, director of strategic operations for the Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East, attempts to create moral equivalencies between Palestinian terrorist organizations who seek to kill civilians and the Israeli army who operate on a code of morality, targeting terrorists, not civilians.

More egregious is Freeman-Maloy twisting himself in knots to try to justify the murder, torture, and kidnapping of Israeli civilians. There is no justification. Following the horrific terrorist attacks on Oct. 7, CJPME has proven clearly to Canadians that they do not stand for peace. The terrorist aims of Hamas to murder civilians is antithetical to Canadian values. The support for and justification of terrorism has no place on our streets.

Matthew Perry's Canadian Roots and Connections to Canadian PoliticsMatthew Perry, known for his iconic role on 'Friends,' had deep ties to Canadian politics and described himself as half Canadian. He detailed his childhood in Canada and his mother's work as press secretary for Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. Perry's connections to Canada remained strong throughout his life. Read more ⮕

Defender Meaghan Mikkelson retires from Canadian women's hockey teamCALGARY — Two-time Olympic gold medallist Meaghan Mikkelson has announced her retirement from the Canadian women's hockey team to pursue her broadcasting career. The 38-year-old defender from St. Albert, Alta. Read more ⮕

Defender Meaghan Mikkelson retires from Canadian women's hockey teamTwo-time Olympic gold medallist Meaghan Mikkelson has announced her retirement from the Canadian women's hockey team to pursue her broadcasting career. Read more ⮕

Canadian Defender Mikkelson Retires from International HockeyCanadian defender Meaghan Mikkelson has announced her retirement from international hockey after a successful career that included three Olympic medals and eight women's world medals. Read more ⮕

Defender Meaghan Mikkelson retires from Canadian women's hockey teamCALGARY — Two-time Olympic gold medallist Meaghan Mikkelson has announced her retirement from the Canadian women's hockey team to pursue her broadcasting career. The 38-year-old defender from St. Albert, Alta. Read more ⮕

Former Peacekeeping Force Commander Discusses Israeli Ground Offensive and Canadian Special Operations ForcesDenis Thompson, the former peacekeeping force commander of the Multinational Force and Observers, provides insights into the operational considerations for the Israeli ground offensive and the presence of Canadian Special Operations Forces in Israel. Read more ⮕