Merger and acquisition activity was already starting to advance in Canada’s oil patch when, south of the border, ExxonMobil Corp.worth a combined US$112-billion earlier this month. Now, with lots of cash, little debt, rising stock prices and a need to keep up with the Joneses, Canadian oil companies are going shopping.

“Debt levels in the oil and gas sector are lower today than they’ve potentially ever been,” Mr. Barron said. “That provides a tremendous amount of financial flexibility to pursue M&A.” “For the last couple of years, they’ve been paying down debt like mad and returning a ton of capital to shareholders,” said Keith Chatwin, a partner and head of the corporate group in Calgary for law firm Stikeman Elliott LLP. “What they haven’t been doing is drilling.”

“Every board has taken notice” of the Exxon and Chevron deals, Mr. Cheng said, and they will “need to position themselves both offensively and defensively. In the end, no board will like to be seen as inactive and be the last one without a good dance partner on the floor.” headtopics.com

“They’ve done their share buybacks. They’ve increased their dividends and reduced their debt, but I think a lot of investors are starting to ask ‘What are you doing now?’” “Having been involved in M&A and activism over multiple cycles across the global energy complex over the past 20 years, we believe that long-term institutional shareholders and professional shareholder activists will pressure companies to unlock value,” reads an excerpt from the document.

