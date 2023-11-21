Canadian MPs visit Israel to show solidarity amid ongoing war with Hamas

A group of Canadian MPs arrived in Jerusalem Monday for a quietly planned visit meant to show solidarity with Israel. The five MPs — two Liberals and three Conservatives — are part of a larger delegation of around 60 people that also includes Canadian Jewish leaders. They plan to meet with some of their Israeli counterparts and pay tribute to the victims of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

According to an itinerary of the trip shared with CBC News, the delegation will "learn about the trauma and toll of the Hamas invasion" and "experience the resolve, bravery and social responsibility of the Israeli people.





