Canadian MPs' travel expenses reach $14.6 million in first half of 2023

Canadian Members of Parliament spent more than $14.6 million on travel in the first half of 2023, an approximately 10 per cent increase over the previous six months, according to a CTV News analysis of expense reports. Working out to about $80,000 per day, taxpayer money was used for travel costs including commercial airfare, ground transportation, accommodation and meals for MPs, their immediate families and staff.

On average, Canada's 338 MPs spent more than $43,000 each on work and constituency-related travel between Jan. 1 and June 30, 2023, or more than $7,200 each per month.Capital Dispatch: Sign up for the latest in federal politics and why it matters The expense reports also show that MPs are on the move again following pandemic-related travel restrictions that stretched from March 16, 2020 to Oct. 1, 2022. Travel spending in the latest April 2022 to March 2023 fiscal year totalled $27 million, exceeding spending in the last pre-pandemic fiscal year by nine per cent. Travel in the last six months of 2022 totalled $13.4 millio





