Canadian MPs Spend $14.6M on Travel in First Half of 2023

Canadian Members of Parliament spent more than $14.6 million in taxpayer money on travel in the first half of 2023, an approximately 10 per cent increase over the previous six months. The Canada Revenue Agency has denied or adjusted $458 million in funds disbursed to employers through a pandemic-era wage subsidy program as a result of a partially completed auditing process.





