Canadian MP Calls for Cap on Oil and Gas Emissions

A Liberal member of Parliament in British Columbia has called on his own governing party to quickly set a cap on oil and gas emissions without any loopholes. MP Patrick Weiler, who represents West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country, sent a letter to federal cabinet challenging Canada to impose an emissions cap ahead of the 28th annual United Nations climate change conference scheduled to kick off in Dubai Nov. 30. “I don’t think it's going rogue or against the party,” Weiler said.

“This is something that we campaigned on. It's in mandate letters.” “Even as a member of the governing party, we have a role of holding our own government accountable.” Weiler's letter comes two years after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau mandated his environment and natural resources minister establish an emissions cap on the oil and gas sector so Canada can meet its emissions target





