Canadian military to change policy on sexual misconduct

The military is finalizing a policy change to abolish its definition of sexual misconduct and to use the Criminal Code definition for sexual assault. The change, which is expected to be ready for approval by the end of the year, is among the 48 recommendations from former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour in a scathing report about military culture in May 2022. Jocelyne Therrien is serving as an external monitor whose job is to track the work to implement the recommendations.

Therrien says in her second report that the process to change Armed Forces policies is labour-intensive, and even simple changes can take months. The Arbour report called on the federal government to remove the military's jurisdiction over all sexual offences in the Criminal Code -- something the defence minister says will happen in the coming months. Since December 2021, 142 of 275 cases reported to military police have been referred to civilian police service





CTVNews » / 🏆 1. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dany Fortin retires from Canadian Armed Forces after reaching settlement in lawsuitOTTAWA — Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin has retired from the Canadian Armed Forces, The Canadian Press has learned.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 14. / 75,4 Read more »

Dany Fortin retires from Canadian Armed Forces after reaching settlement in lawsuitOTTAWA — Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin has retired from the Canadian Armed Forces, The Canadian Press has learned.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 13. / 76,7 Read more »

Dany Fortin retires from Canadian Armed Forces after reaching settlement in lawsuitOTTAWA — Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin has retired from the Canadian Armed Forces, The Canadian Press has learned.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 7. / 84,5 Read more »

Dany Fortin retires from Canadian Armed Forces after reaching settlement in lawsuitOTTAWA — Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin has retired from the Canadian Armed Forces, The Canadian Press has learned.

Source: sudburydotcom - 🏆 6. / 89,32 Read more »

Major-General Dany Fortin Retires from Canadian Armed ForcesMajor-General Dany Fortin, who was removed as head of Canada's COVID-19 vaccine rollout campaign, has retired from the Canadian Armed Forces. Fortin recently settled his lawsuit against the military and government officials.

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Dany Fortin retires from Canadian Armed Forces after reaching settlement in lawsuitDany Fortin, who recently settled a lawsuit over how the Canadian military and federal government handled an allegation of sexual misconduct, has retired from the Armed Forces.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »