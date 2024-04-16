Canadian military cools on interest in UFOs

After an initial meeting on sharing information with allies on unidentified flying objects , the Canadian military has cooled on its interest in the extraterrestrial file.

Department spokeswoman Andrée-Anne Poulin said what was discussed at the gathering remains secret. She noted the discussions centered around sharing information on the subject of UAPs. But Poulin said beyond the introductory meeting, neither National Defence nor the Canadian Forces are working with or involved in the Sky Canada Project.

A Canadian Forces Intelligence Command officer confirmed his organization had not attended. “We further confirmed with DRDC that they did not attend either,” noted the officer in an email sent June 6, 2023. DRDC refers to Defence Research and Development Canada, the department’s science branch. The officers don’t appear to have been successful in determining who, exactly, attended the Pentagon meeting.

