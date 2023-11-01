Canadian men make two changes to roster for four-team tournament in Spain

The 23rd-ranked Canadians play No. 19 Spain on Nov. 11 while the 18th-ranked U.S. take on No. 26 Brazil. The winners will face off for the title on Nov. 18 with the losers meeting in the third-place playoff.The uncapped Creighton is a former Canadian under-18 and under-20 player who is in his second season with Rugby Canada's Pacific Pride academy.

Breen, who has also played sevens for Canada, is with the MLR's Toronto Arrows while Kotze spent last season with the Dallas Jackals. Rugby Canada did not give reason for the roster changes, other than Breen and Dewald Kotze were"no longer available to attend."This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2023.

